Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking 3-2 Lead Over Nuggets
In a potentially series-deciding Game 5 between the Thunder and Nuggets, the Oklahoma City saw a late surge fueled by two-play play, securing its biggest win of the postseason.
The teams battled back-and-forth for a majority of the contest, before OKC surged with three-straight Luguentz Dort threes, and some improved play from MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The series was tied 2-2 coming into Tuesday’s bout, with all four games having fireworks in some capacity. Denver stole Game 1 with late-game heroics, OKC course-corrected to win by 43, then the Nuggets won an overtime bout, and folded late in Game 4 on their home turf. Now, the teams head back to Denver with OKC leading, 3-2.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5: