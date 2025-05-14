Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking 3-2 Lead Over Nuggets

How social media reacted to a much-anticipated game between Oklahoma City and Denver.

Derek Parker

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a potentially series-deciding Game 5 between the Thunder and Nuggets, the Oklahoma City saw a late surge fueled by two-play play, securing its biggest win of the postseason.

The teams battled back-and-forth for a majority of the contest, before OKC surged with three-straight Luguentz Dort threes, and some improved play from MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The series was tied 2-2 coming into Tuesday’s bout, with all four games having fireworks in some capacity. Denver stole Game 1 with late-game heroics, OKC course-corrected to win by 43, then the Nuggets won an overtime bout, and folded late in Game 4 on their home turf. Now, the teams head back to Denver with OKC leading, 3-2.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5:

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News