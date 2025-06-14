Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Tying Finals with Pacers

How social media reacted to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Oklahoma City and Indiana.

Derek Parker

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reaches for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder stole a game in Indiana, effectively tying the series in a game that looked to be the Pacers from the get-go.

The Pacers led for most of the way, continuing to play to their identity with fast-paced offense and stingy, ball-pressure defense. OKC would make it a game in the middle of the fourth.

The Pacers took a 2-1 lead by stealing Game 1 in OKC on a last-second shot from Tyrese Haliburton, and coasting to its first home-court Finals win in 25 years in Game 3.

Now, the team's head back to OKC tied at 2-2. The Thunder have regained home court advantage.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to a pivotal Game 4:

