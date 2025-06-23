Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Winning NBA Championship
How social media reacted to Oklahoma City taking home a Game 7 win.
On Sunday evening, the NBA saw its first Game 7 of the NBA Finals in nearly a decade, with the Thunder and Pacers pushing the season to the brink.
In the end, the Thunder stayed true to their two-way play, forcing Indiana turnovers and capitalizing with efficiency on the other end. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander re-found his MVP output, following up an eight-turnover Game 6 with one of the highest assist totals of his season in Game 7.
The series was hard-fought on both ends, but ultimately Tyrese Haliburton’s early injury was potentially too much for the Pacers to overcome.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the title win:
