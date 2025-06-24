Sources: OKC Thunder Brought Micah Peavy in For NBA Draft Workout
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are dancing on parade floats, roaming the barricaded streets and will take the stage to celebrate the team's first NBA Championship.
However, the NBA calendar waits for no one. While the OKC Thunder have been working toward a championship on the court, front office members remain locked in on the ever-important 2025 NBA Draft, which begins with Round 1 on Wednesday at 7:00 PM CT and wraps up on Thursday with Round 2.
The Thunder currently controls picks No. 15, 24 and 44 in the upcoming NBA Draft. The key to Oklahoma City parlaying this title into sustained success is continuing to nail these selections to have cost-controlled talent to supplement future pay days of OKC's core.
Throughout the draft cycle –– even as the team pushes into a deep playoff run –– the Thunder continue to bring in draft prospects for workouts. Unlike some teams, Oklahoma City doesn't reveal its workout list. Instead, names trickle out through reporting and players' social media.
However, Thunder on SI has learned some names that have worked out for Oklahoma City. The latest is Georgetown swingman Micah Peavy.
Peavy is an NBA-ready defender who can make a winning impact right away. At 6-foot-7, he possesses versatility that would fit the Thunder's system. In his final season with the Hoyas, Peavy posted 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game on 48/40/85 shooting splits.
Oklahoma City could have their eyes on Peavy with No. 44 on day two of the NBA Draft.