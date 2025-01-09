Stat Reveals How Much OKC Thunder Have Been Impacted By Injuries
With a 30-6 record, it is easy to believe the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been forced to navigate through adversity. However, that could not be further from the truth. The OKC Thunder are one of the most injury riddle teams - leaning on star power and depth to post a remarkable record.
On Wednesday, the Thunder's 15 game winning streak came to an end - Oklahoma City hadn't dropped a regular season game since Dec. 1 against the Houston Rockets, until the Cleveland Cavaliers downed the Thunder on national television.
The Thunder started the year in a hole. Between training camp and the preseason, Oklahoma City lost Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein for the start of the season.
Then, ten games in, the Thunder saw Chet Holmgren soar in the air to try to swat a shot before landing awkwardly on his hip, suffering a hip fracture. Holmgren has not played since and will miss a massive chunk of the regular season.
Along the way, defense ace Alex Caruso has bounced in and out of the lineup missing a total of 16 game to date, due to a hip strain. Isaiah Joe missed time, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace have missed a game as well.
This has placed the Thunder in the top ten of games missed from a formula of minutes missed due to injury, games missed and wins misses calculated by WAR.
The Orlando Magic - who spent a large chunk of this season without its top two players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner - lead the way. The Thunder sit at no. 9 in the league.
Still, Oklahoma City owns the best record in the Western Conference and is a clear-cut title favorite.
