Stiles Points: Ajay Mitchell Graduates From NBA Summer League
Every year in Summer League, the goal is to send second-year players across the proverbial graduation stage.
After the opening night of NBA Summer League, the Oklahoma City Thunder accomplished that goal with guard Ajay Mitchell.
The UC Santa Barbra product was the Thunder's leading scorer in the Summer League opener, turning in 24 points, six assists, a rebound and a steal on 54% shooting from the floor and a 2-for-4 night from beyond the arc with a trio of free throw attempts as Mitchell muscled his way to the rim.
Mitchell picked up right where he left off. Before suffering a toe injury back in January, the 23-year-old was a day one contributor for head coach Mark Daigneault who surprisingly planted him in the rotation on opening night, never looking back until he was in a walking boot.
In the first half of the season, the rookie lifted the Thunder's half-court offense as a rim-pressuring guard who was able to set the table for his teammates as a playmaker while also being a play-finisher off the ball.
Mitchell was an excellent pick-and-roll ball handler coupled with his 38% shooting off the catch leading to him being the perfect player to fit any secondary lineup for Oklahoma City.
On the defensive side of the floor, Mitchell more than held his own. He continuously put himself in the right spot specifically as the low man to wall up at the rim and protect the cup at an elite rate for his size. The rookie flew out to shooters to limit offenses from catching a groove while jumping the passing lanes to spark transition chances which Oklahoma City lived on a year ago.
In his second summer league, Mitchell looked to be in complete control of the offense and the best player on the floor. As he heads into his second season, he dictated the defense to get to his spots and the rim at will.
There's nothing left to learn or prove for Mitchell in Summer League. If he continues to play in Salt Lake City there would be just two beneficiaries: The fanbase and his teammates.
Song of the Day: My Rifle, my pony and me by Dean Martin