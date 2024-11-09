Stiles Points: Ajay Mitchell Walking Thunder Tight Rope to Perfection
The Oklahoma City Thunder's offensive system is that of a tight roper waltzing their way across a thick piece of yarn hoisted 66 feet in their air above the peanut gallery waiting with bated breath to see if you will pull it off or fall to your doom.
When it works, it really works the crowd goes wild. When it doesn't?...Splat.
The Thunder's drive-and-kick and selfless nature is much the same way. When you whip the ball around to the point it makes Jimmy Chitwood smile, passing up good shots for great ones, it looks beautiful when it generates an unblimished attempt.
Though, when you pass up a clean look for a great one that never comes, the shrieks, gripes and peanut gallery ramps up. The ball goes splat off the backboard.
So imagine the internal struggle of Thunder newcomers who get the ball swung to them unsure if they should lead with their right foot or left.
Is this the good shot we want to end the position? Should the ball be out of my hands already working it's way to a great chance? That is more internal struggle than a high school freshman during their first lunch period scanning the room panicking for a seat and clique.
So far this season, rookie Ajay Mitchell has routinely made it to the other side of the tight rope. In a game that he will grab headlines as a scorer posting 12 points including a tough and-one finish at the cup and a post fade over Steven Adams, he still dished out seven assists.
Oklahoma City longed for an additional table setter a year ago before ultimately unreavling offensively in the playoffs against Dallas leading Sam Presti to take to the pulpit preaching to the back row basketball body about "winning with the pass," in the postseason. Perhaps they have found that passer in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft in Mitchell.
A year ago, the UC Santa Barbara product turned in 62 percent at the rim and is finding that rhythm at the ring again this season. His advanced reads either lead directly to the assist category or indirectly with hockey assists and keeping the offense in a groove.
That is a tough skill to pick up, especially in your first nine NBA games, but perhaps what makes it easier for youngsters like Mitchell compared to the veterans the Thunder have tried to assimilate is that ignorance is bliss. The kids don't know any other NBA life but in Bricktown so there are few old habits to break.
No matter what it stems from the fact remains, Mitchell is navigating the Thunder's system like Nik Wallenda.
Stiles Points:
- Chet Holmgren dazzled with his improved handles making the Rockets center's heads spin on multiple occasions.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's uptick in 3-point volume has not translated to a pretty percentage category, but it has gotten the attention of defenders. Harder close outs in this game allowed him to get to the rim and dance in the mid-range more than previous games.
- Cason Wallace continues to impress defensively, mastering the skill of the transition block due to his impeccable timing and body control.
- Isaiah Joe cashed in a trio of triples and pulled down a jaw-dropping six rebounds in this game off the bench for Oklahoma City to again help lift the Thunder to another win.
- Prior to tip-off of Friday's tilt, Mark Daigneault spoke out about the Thunder ranking at the bottom in the NBA in free throw attempts per game.
Song of the Day: Flaming Star by Elvis Presley
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.