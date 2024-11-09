Mark Daigneault Speaks Out About OKC Thunder Low Free Throw Rate
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their free throw rate steeply decline this season to start the year. The Thunder rank 29th in the NBA with a lowly 18.6 attempts per contest this season at the charity stripe. This is down from their 17th spot a year ago which helped boost Oklahoma City's offensive rating.
This trend has played a part in the Thunder's overall offensive dip this season and prior to the game between the Thunder and Rockets, Thunder on SI asked Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault about the lower free throw rate.
"We are well aware of the free throw rate. We are always looking to control everything we can control and we are in the process of doing that constantly, about everything," Daigneault said "Part of the lower offensive rating, is undeniably part of the free throw [rate], if we were getting three or four more free throws in a game, or even getting the rate that we were at last season, it would greatly change our offensive standing right now."
Oklahoma City is still looking to improve internally, but safe to say they expect a friendly - and fair - whistle moving forward.
"We haven't gotten that whistle to this point, we are trying to control everything we can. As the body of work piles up and as we improve on those things, I would expect those numbers to improve and if they don't than I have a different issue. But right now, we are looking in the mirror," Daigneault said.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.