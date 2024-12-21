Stiles Points: Alex Caruso Finding Groove With OKC Thunder
When Sam Presti traded for defensive ace Alex Caruso, it was met with a standing ovation. Oklahoma City shed its worst player from last seasons rotation, Josh Giddey, and nothing else to net the two-time all-defensive player.
It was viewed as a match made in heaven, rightfully so. The Thunder ship off a player that could not last on the floor in the playoffs in large part due to his inability to play off the ball as a shooter and turnstyle defense for a 40 percent 3-point shooting defensive stalwart.
However, Caruso labored on the offensive end to start the year. While his defense never wavered, his 3-point shot did. To this day, the 30-year-old is shooting just 28 percent from beyond the arc. Offensively, he just struggled to find his spots in this unique offensive style.
Mix in the hip injury that sidelined him for two different segments of the season and you have a messy basketball reference page. However, Oklahoma City is still 22-5 and own the best defense in the league in part thanks to Caruso.
Now, it appears the veteran is figuring things out on the offensive end under Mark Daigneault, who he played for in the NBA G League with the OKC Blue. Though, how he is deployed with this Thunder team is much different than his G League days.
In the last ten games, Caruso is averaging 8,3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 stocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 38 percent from 3-point land and 87 percent at the free throw line. In that span, he is launching four triples a night.
Since returning from injury, Caruso has played in five games posting 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 stocks per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 40 percent from deep (on 4.4 attempts per game) and perfect at the charity stripe.
Not only is the veteran knocking down big shots from beyond the arc, but he is playing off the catch much better. Caruso is finding his spots to attack the rim and is spraying the ball around the floor as a connective passer creating advantages for his teammates.
Caruso is one of the best players in transition, running the floor to the tune of 1.219 points per possession in such scenarios, coupled with his 61 percent at the rim.
As he becomes a more reliable catch-and-shoot jumper, as he has been throughout his career, it will boost the Thunder's offense in a big way - which currently sits as the league's eighth best unit to date.
Defensively, Caruso has been a menace, allowing just 0.500 points per possession ranking in the 98th percentile in the NBA. He routinely blows up pick-and-rolls, with matchups only cashing in 0.268 points per possession, placing him in the 100th percentile.
As the clock strikes midnight, following the Thunder's win in South Beach on Friday, the newly Thunder's acquired swingman becomes eligble for a contract extension.
With Caruso finding his groove, he should also net comfort in long-term stability in Oklahoma City, as Sam Presti discussed this very date in the preseason.
“I think it’s clear that he fits a lot of the criteria and characteristics we want here." Presit Said during his preseason press conference, "every time I say that, I’m completely admitting that we completely fumbled the ball on that. … We know him, to a degree. I think enough to want to have him here for a really long time. His performance, but also the human that we know,"
Stiles Points
- The Thunder dropped the Miami Heat on Friday to cap off a 2-1 week and sweep a back-to-back set against the Florida teams.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take second place in the first annual MVP straw poll from ESPN.
- Jalen Williams bounced back in this game over the Miami Heat. Getting to the rim at will and pouring in 33 points.
- Isaiah Hartenstein logged another double-double. He has nine now, with his career-high in the season being ten.
- Lu Dort went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and he provided a boost to help the Thunder navigate each Heat run.
Song of the Day: I'll be home for Christmas by Elvis Presley
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.