Stiles Points: Isaiah Hartenstein Passing Chops Meshing OKC Thunder Offense
Bounce passes are a tale as old as time, Song as old as rhyme in basketball. It is an art form, ranging from basic fundamentals to flashy improvisation. Isaiah Hartenstein has mastered this area of his game and it has led to plenty of chances for his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates.
While the newly acquired seven-footer has been impressive from the moment he stepped on the hardwood in Oklahoma City, Thursday's 13th straight win - a franchise record - highlighted to more than most.
Hartenstein finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks in 24 minutes of work during the Thunder's 116-98 win to sink the Clippers.
"My dad was my coach growing up, and I was a score-first kind of guy. He was like, every 3rd quarter, you're only allowed to pass the ball," Hartenstein said post-game. "Even though I hated it back then... it helped me work on my passing, helped me find different angles."
Perhaps memories of his childhood were pressed between the pages of his mind during the Thunder's third-quarter comeback over the Clippers. Hartenstein started the quarter with a trio of connections to Oklahoma City rising star Jalen Williams at the rack. Half of the seven-footer's assists came in previously pass exclusive frame.
"When I saw those three plays, I thought of the development of the team, the development of our system, and the development of those two guys working together to solve problems," Daigneault said of that third-quarter start.
This skillset has not only made for some dazzling darts to play in Thunder highlight packages, but has also added another dynamic to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's already multi-dimensional game.
"Having guys like Hartenstein and JWill who are willing and capable passers from that spot gives [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] confidence that if he cuts and he's open, he's going to get the ball," Head coach Mark Daigneault said. "He's allowed the game to come to him."
Score one for the OKC Thunder in the counter-punch department, as one of the league's most difficult covers gets even more ungaurdable.
"There's always an answer to the defense they throw at you. It's just about picking the right answer every time and taking what they give you," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
While Hartenstein has been impressive in his first 18 games for the Oklahma City Thunder, but it is clear he is just scratching the surface of his Bricktown potential. His best skillset takes time to develop with a new cast of teammates.
"[Jalen Williams and I] been really close to getting that Gortat screen, and then we finally get it two times in a row tonight. We're just going to keep building, keep getting better together. We talk a lot during the game and I think that's been the key so far," Hartenstein said.
Per 100 possessions, Hartenstein is averaging a career-best 6.1 assists per game. Over the last 14 games, the Thunder center has made the most passes on the team, third most assists and 71 potential assists.
In December, Hartenstein was sixth in the league in screen assists, creating 115 points off his screens for Oklahoma City.
It is clear, Sam Presti grabbed the rare high-dollar free agent that fits his new destination like a glove. It was as if Hartenstein was made in a lab for the Thunder bench boss who has craved high post creators since his first year pacing the sidelines with Al Horford.
Now, all that is left to do is watch the chemistry of Hartenstein and his new squad continue to grow.
Stiles Points
- Hartenstein was fifth in the league in contested shots during December.
- Aaron Wiggins earned the start over Cason Wallace, which Mark Daigneault credited to Wallace's ability to matchup with Norman Powell off the bench as Ty Lue staggers Powell's minutes.
- Ajay Mitchell continues to impress with two trips to the charity stripe, a relocation triple and every hustle play possible.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 29 points with eight assists to just one turnovers without logging a minute in the fourth quarter.
