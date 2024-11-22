Stiles Points: Jalen Williams Could Walk Into All-Star Game Nod
After surpreme injury luck a year ago, the tide has turned in a big - and bad- way for the OKC Thunder. For various lengths of time they have lost games from Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams all before Turkey Day.
Still, the Oklahoma City Thunder have staved off the Western Conference winning enough games to currently be tied for the No. 1 seed with the Golden State Warriors who are on the docket next week.
The Thunder weathered the storm long enough for Hartenstein to return to the hardwood which should clean up the rotations and execution in a big way for Oklahoma City - as the seven-footer did against Portland in his season debut.
In a season that was filled with expectation, optimism and hope the run of injuries have left Oklahoma City in a strange place. Before the season began, it seemed like the Thunder would run away with the conference's no. 1 seed. Now, that standard seems a tad unfiar.
Yet, somehow, here they sit. With a pivotal road trip coming up with games against the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Rockets that will surely reset the barometer on what to expect moving forward. If the Thunder return home still wrestling for the No. 1 seed, the expectations and contender status remains on the table. If this West coast trip goes south, perhaps a readjustment period is needed.
However, there is very little reason to doubt this team that has dealt with adversity throughout this era's tenure and overcame it.
What has allowed the Thunder to still post a 12-4 record - including going above .500 without a big man - has been the play of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Jalen Williams. What will alllow them to remain contenders? The latter continuing to play at a star level.
Since Holmgren's injury, the Santa Clara product is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, nearly three steals and a block per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc and being perfect at the charity stripe in his seldom trips.
On the season, Williams is averaging 21 points, six rebounds, five assists two steals and a block posting 51 percent from the floor, 39 percent from deep and 81 percent at the stripe.
On spot up chances, the Thunder wing is logging 1.43 points per possession, upping that mark to 1.6 points per possession on cuts and 0.9 points per possession on isolation attempts. This gives him marks in the 94th, 91st and 59th percentile respectively.
Couple that with his jaw-dropping 50 percent shooting on catch-and-shoot looks and 63 percent shooting at the cup and these are all-star numbers which will only increase.
For the Thunder to keep pace in the West, not only does Williams have to play at this level but they need Hartenstein to stay on the floor after his return.
Hartenstein's screen-setting and high-post table setting ability will net Williams cleaner and smoother looks especially when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the sidelines - something the Thunder desperately need.
As Williams keeps this pace up and the Thunder remain a top-four seed in the West, there will be no doubt that Oklahoma City is deserving of two all-stars.
Stiles Points:
- Isaiah Hartenstein returned to the hardwood with rave reviews. He can really help out the Thunder defensively as an anchor.
- Hartenstein is also opening the floor for the Thunder offense as a playmaker.
- Last game, Alex Caruso posted his best night as a member of the Thunder showcasing the role he is designed to play for the team.
- In this week's edition of the Thunder on SI Mailbag, Nick Crain tackled trade deadline questions, small ball lineup quizzes and more.
Song of the Day: Starman by David Bowie
