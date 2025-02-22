Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Can Suffocate Teams With Vast Lineup Versatility
On Friday, the OKC Thunder finally played a game at full strength. With a 45-10 record, it is difficult to believe that this first tilt after the All-Star Break marks its first with its playoff rotation, but it is true.
Against the Jazz, the Thunder tossed out dizzying lineups that didn't let Utah get comfortable in the opening frame.
During the first 12 minutes, Mark Daigneault went double-bigs, reduced it to one center with the elite rim protection of Chet Holmgren and closed with a small ball look featuring Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams two of the best sizing up defenders in the NBA.
The Thunder held the Jazz to 22 points in the first quarter on 33% shooting from the floor to go along with 22% from beyond the arc as Utah could not find a rhythm and looked disjointed on the offensive end.
At intermission, those shooting splits only improved to 36/26/50 with only 47 points to show for a half of basketball for the Jazz.
This is due to the versatility of the Thunder's defense. No matter who is on the floor, its length and athleticism forced the Jazz into 19 turnovers for the game and flustered a Utah squad that never felt settled into the game, even during a 37-point third frame.
If Oklahoma City can continue to force teams into slow starts with its inability to adjust to these wide-ranging lineups, then the opposition is in a hole that is hard to dig out of with the Thunder just needing to hold serve the rest of the way. This is a huge advantage in high intense contests where runs become draining and difficult to pull off.
Stiles Points
- The OKC Thunder had 38 assists on 46 made shots with Caruso, Wallace and Wiggins combined for 16 assists off the bench.
- Oklahoma City saw Caruso have one of his best games as a member of the Thunder, as. he waas able to not only play stiffling defense but keep the offense in a groove as a passer and go 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
- Holmgren said after the game he is getting his swagger back and the box score shows it as well with a 20 point night.
- Jalen Williams went 4-for-7 from 3 to help the OKC Thunder offense in his first matchup against his brother, Cody Williams, on an NBA floor.
Song of the Day: Friend of the Devil by Grateful Dead.
