Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Clash With Denver Nuggets Proves What We Already Knew
This was a back-to-back set billed as an MVP bout and tilt between two Western Conference contenders that would be must-watch television, getting the ABC and NBATV slots. It lived up to the hype, with the two sides splitting the back-to-back and season series with moments that had playoff-level intensity.
It also taught us what we already knew: Not only should basketball fans crave a seven-game series between these two squads, but that series would go the distance.
These are the two best teams in the Western Conference even as the Los Angeles Lakers have skyrocketed since the Luka Doncic trade. It would be a knockdown, drag out series and other the last two days we have seen the formula for each side to feel good about.
When Oklahoma City was fresh on Sunday afternoon, its lethal defense locked down Denver and kept the Thunder in the game long enough for OKC's offense to come around and pull away from the Nuggets earning a big win on ABC.
Fastforward a few hours and it was Denver who forced Oklahoma City to waive the white flag on the back of its role players shooting the lights out of the gym and its top two players going supernova - coupling that with a lapse in defense for OKC and an ice cold second half offensively by the Thunder, and you get a big Nuggets win.
Who can repeat their formula four times first? That is what a series will boil down too.
in the second half, the Thunder fell apart in large part due to not having Jalen Williams, who left Monday's game with a hip strain. On Sunday, Denver's defense took a massive step back once Aaron Gordon was forced to leave the game due to injury. Each playing vital roles for their teams and specifically key in this matchup.
These Western Conference foes should reach the conference finals and show take a series to a Game 7 where anything can happen. And Basketball fans should rejoice.
Song of the Day: How you remind me by Nickelback
