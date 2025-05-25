Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Didn't Show Up in Game 3
Every time the Thunder dribbled up the floor they were met by a chorus of boo's from the Timberwolves crowd and a sea of navy blue jersey's packed in the paint to make life uncomfortable on the Bricktown Ballers.
Some back in Oklahoma City were boo'ing alongside Timberwolves fans as the Thunder went out there with no juice, energy, effort, or intensity. Up 2-0 in the series entering tonight, it looked like a team that was content with its position in this Western Conference Finals series against a desperate club fighting for its life.
The Thunder went on a 4-0 run to start the game as the nervous energy filled the air of the Target Center, before a few sloppy turnovers sparked transition chances capped off by an Anthony Edwards' break away dunk that sent the Twin Cities into a frenzy to kick off an all-night party on a Saturday night.
Minnesota flipped the script on Oklahoma City in Game 3. Not only did the Timberwolves cruise to a 42-point beatdown –– beating the Thunder by an entire Jerry Stackhouse –– but it was how they did it, imposing their will from the jump ball.
"We just didn't bring it from an energy and focus standpoint. We just didn't have it. They obviously had it with the sense of urgency," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply said postgame.
The turnover battle started 5-0 in favor of the Timberwolves, who have had trouble protecting the pumpkin all postseason. Minnesota forced Oklahoma City into uncomfortable shots force feeding streaky shooters into triples and swarming drivers to never have clean looks at the cup.
Minnesota out-efforted Oklahoma City in every way. The Timberwolves dominated the Thunder on the glass (50-31), forced Oklahoma City into 14 turnovers while only having 10 themselves (By far its lowest mark of the series) and forced the Thunder into dreadful 40/31/89 shooting splits only made to look better by garbage time.
After the Timberwolves erased the Thunder's 4-0 lead to start the game, eventually the Minnesota lead swelled to as many as 45 points. Oklahoma City didn't have its fastball. Or curveball. Or Slider. Or Changeup. All they could do was stand on the mound and eat up innings until the game mercifully ended.
Mark Daigneault pulled the regular rotation in the middle of the third quarter as the Target Center chanted for Joe Ingles to enter the game as if he were a walk-on at Allen Fieldhouse against Washburn. That was the only wish Timberwolves fans weren't granted in Game 3.
"Certainly a combination. Credit [Minnesota]... We tried to drum it up a couple of different times, but they did a good job of holding us off as well, so we can learn from it. Obviously not our best punch," Daigneault said following Game 3.
The Thunder's last glimpse of hope was an 11-2 run out of intermission, which was quickly eliminated by a 20-4 Timberwolves counterpunt that put the kids to bed early on a Saturday night. A great response by Minnesota, who had been trounced in the third frame through the first two games of this series but buckled down and continued to molly-whop OKC.
"The biggest thing is they came out and played with more force than we did... They played with more of an edge tonight than we did, and it showed," Minnesota native Chet Holmgren said following Game 3. "We have to be better from the jump, and I'm always gonna look myself. I'm out there at the beginning of the game, so it starts with me."
Unlike the first two games in the series, tonight, the Timberwolves were the aggressors, and this showed up in every meaningful category. This game can be summed up simply. If you take the 28 players who logged at least a minute in this contest, how many names would you rattle off before praising someone with Oklahoma City across their chest?
"In college, I've lost by 60. It can always be worse," All-Star Jalen Williams said with a shrug following this Game 3 blowout.
Well, this isn't the West Coast Conference; it is the Western Conference Finals. It should never be worse than this for Oklahoma City and they will have to respond in Monday Night's Game 4 if they hope to keep control of this series.
The good news for the Bricktown Ballers? This was just one game. In a race to four wins, the Thunder still are halfway home and the Timberwolves need three more. There are no style points or carry over from beat downs like this, unless you let there be.
Oklahoma City has been sensational at responding to losses all season, Monday should be no different. A win in Game 4 to head up 3-1, makes this Saturday Night disaster a distant memory.
Song: O-o-h Child by Five Stairsteps