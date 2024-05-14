Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Flip Playoff Switch
A switch flipped at the 9:33 mark. When the ref put air in his whistle to trigger a double technical foul against Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams.
As Washington began to chirp, the OKC Thunder finally was awakened from a way-too-long slumber. This entire series has seen a rather laissez-faire attitude that led to slow starts, defensive lapses and a shocking lack of juice for the Thunder throughout this series.
After the Mavericks ballooned a 14-point lead, Oklahoma City began chipping away at the gap, with their backs squarely against the walls the Thunder were a more well-executed final frame by the Mavericks away from elimination.
Part of the comeback was spurned by Oklahoma City’s young pups having their cages rattled by Washington’s bodacious outlook, the Mavericks working the ref at a high level and the Thunder learning how valuable these games hard.
It’s one thing to say all the right things, as literally the entire different to go out and actualize it. The Thunder learned the level of urgency they have to play with firsthand throughout this series, and in the final frame of Game 4, flipped the switch.
Not only was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander masterful down the stretch, but for the first time this series Jalen Williams looked like himself, Chet Holmgren noticed down critical shots and even rookie Cason Wallace came through for the Bricktown boys with two triples and stellar defense.
Now, Oklahoma City will have to muster that energy in a full 48-minute game, but with a 2-2 series everything is back on the table.
Now with the knowledge of what a legitimate series requires, the Thunder enter a best-of-3 set against the Dallas Mavericks with home court and the health advantage. The Youngest No. 1 seed in the NBA looks to continue to shock the world, and if they do, they have PJ Washington’s jawing to thank.
Stiles Points:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was masterful down the stretch of this game commanding the contest with a 34 point, eight rebound, five assist, two blocks and two steals outing.
- Oklahoma City elected to bench Josh Giddey out of intermission, which eventually led to a run and Giddey’s best stint of the series. This is a change Mark Daigneault has to make moving forward. The Thunder can not afford any more slow starts against the Mavericks. Typically, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will capitalize as seen in the previous two matchups. Plus, still bringing Giddey off the bench allows him to see the floor in an environment he has been more successful in, that re-entry without the full starting five.
- Oklahoma City’s defense continues to be the story of the postseason, holding the Mavericks to just 96 points in this outing after not letting the Pelicans score more than 92 in any of the four games last round. Through eight playoff games, Oklahoma City has only given up 100-plus points twice.
Song of the Day: Don’t Stop Believing by Journey.
