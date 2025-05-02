Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Must Win Game 1 of Round 2
Different verse, same as the first.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are enduring another long layoff in the midst of the NBA Playoffs. This is old hat for the Thunder.
A year ago, OKC also enjoyed the No. 1 seed in the West, waiting for the carnage of the NBA Play-In Tournament to clear before finding out its first round matchup.
The New Orleans Pelicans strolled to town, never to make a return trip as the OKC Thunder swept the Pelicans in Round 1. That short order series led to another layoff as the Mavericks battled the Clippers.
Eventually, the Mavericks rode into town. Dallas faltered in Game 1, losing a lopsided affair 117-95. Ultimately, the Mavs maneuvered poast the Thunder in six games to kick OKC out of the NBA Playoffs en route to a Luka Doncic-led run to the NBA Finals.
This postseason, it has been a familiar start for Oklahoma City.
The Memphis Grizzlies staked its rightful claim to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference after the play-in tournament and hopped on a bird to Bricktown, never to return again as the Grizzlies were swept away in the FedEx Forum last Saturday.
Now, the OKC Thunder are in another holding pattern, again, it is the LA Clippers this time tussling with the Denver Nuggets to create a holdup.
Game 1 of Round 2 for the Oklahoma City Thunder and its opponent to be named later will take place on either Monday, May 5 or Tuesday, May 6. That is dependant on the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets First Round bout. If it goes the distance, with Game 7 on Sunday, the Thunder will be back in action on May 5. If the Bay area ballers wrap up the series during Friday's Game 6, Oklahoma City will have to wait.
No matter when the ball is tipped, Game 1 is a must-win game for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Best case scenario for the beaten, battered and bruised adversary is two days off after a sure-to-be hard fought Game 7.
With the rest advantage and the talent edge, Oklahoma City has to set a tone in front of its home crowd to jump start this best-of-7 set.
This is no small feat, but one this current group is accustom to.
Mark Daigneault and company are 3-0 in Game 1s of Playoff series, all of which have occured after lengthy layoffs.
While this is still a small sample size –- as everything in the postseason is –– it puts to bed the fear of rest vs. rust.
The OKC Thunder have proven to be able to handle a lagging schedule and take advantage of its rest deprived matchup.
Protecting home court is key in any playoff series, but particularly under this format. Oklahoma City has proven to be the better of the two teams they are waiting on and have to lean on this additional advantage to set a tone for the series.
