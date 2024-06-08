OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft Workout Tracker
The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun their draft preparation by hosting NBA Draft Workouts with incoming prospects. This can range from interviews to private workouts and even group workouts where prospects battle each other.
As an organizational philosophy, the OKC Thunder does not release the names of prospects they work out with, while other teams are more cavalier with sharing this info and even inviting their media corp to interview prospects.
The Thunder wisely keep their cards close to the vest on this topic and you can expect them to have had touchpoints with nearly every prospect eligible to be selected in June. Though, only a few get out. So far, here is the list of public draft workouts with already more gathered behind the scenes that can not be shared until a later date.
- Tidjane Salaun, 6'8, 214 pounds and a 7'1 wingspan: The OKC Thunder will work out the French phenom according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman as Salaun has often been linked to Oklahoma City. The 18-year-old flashes NBA skills that with some polish could interject himself into the Thunder rotation as a near-perfect four-man in the Thunder's system. Salaun's range is in the Lottery with the Thunder's chance at getting him resting at pick No. 12.
- Tristian Enaruna, 6'8, 200 pounds: The former Kansas Jayhawk finished his college career at Cleveland State after a pitstop at Iowa State. The OKC Thunder have conducted a workout with Enaruna according to the Cleveland State social media page, marking one of his 15 workouts that are known. Enaruna is a slashing wing with crafty rim finishes, sprinting the floor in transition and being used as a play finisher. Enaruna would be an undrafted free-agent target.
- Clarence Daniels, 6'6, 225 pounds: A JUCO Product who finished his college career at New Hampshire, Daniels is a springy slasher who lived above the rim and has a slow-developing shot but could be worth a flyer after the draft concludes and make for fun Summer League highlights.
Remember to bookmark and check back to this page as we will update it with each workout that becomes available.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.