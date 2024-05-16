Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Willing to do What it Takes to Win, Shuffling Lineups a Massive Step
30 minutes before tip off the Oklahoma City Thunder released their starting five. A common practice as Mark Daigneault refuses to reveal his first five out prior to tip-off until the league forced his hand. Though, on Wednesday, things were different.
After 218 career game, Josh Giddey didn’t see his name in the starting lineup for the first time in his NBA career. A move many thought was overdue and some thought would never happen.
Parking Giddey on the pine to start the game showed Oklahoma City’s willingness to do what it take to win. Rather than being stuck on what they’ve historically done, stubbornly set on proving their preferred lineup would work, or just not wanting to cause waves, the Thunder went for it. A pivotal Game 5 deserved a massive chess move like this one from Daigneault.
It worked, despite ultimately falling 104-92, Oklahoma City started out on the right foot even having it at a two point game to close the opening frame. Isaiah Joe’s corner triple sent shockwaves through the Paycom Center while Giddey came into the game and looked better playing on the ball a tad more as intended to suit his skill set.
The Game ended with the Thunder on the wrong side of the scoreboard, and despite only allowing 104 points they still let the Mavericks swell an 18 point lead in the tilt to dig their own grave.
Though, the decision to bench Giddey was the right one for all parties involved, and was a clear indicator the Thunder are willing to do what it takes to win - even something as uncomfortable as benching their No. 6 overall pick. That same mentality will permeate through the entire organization in every aspect.
Still, Oklahoma City finds themselves down 3-2 in the series going to Dallas in an attempt to stave off elimination. Giving Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving two shots at closing out the spunky Thunder.
Stiles Points:
- Lu Dort struggled with shot selection in Game 5 as the Dallas Mavericks slacked off the defensive ace and funneled chance to him, living with the results. Oklahoma City turned in another poor shooting night, going 25 percent from beyond the arc.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was stellar in Game 5, the lone reason the Thunder were even in the game throughout this one, on his way to 30 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
- Jalen Williams was once again a no-show as a go-to score alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, only showing flashes too little too late. This is common for young players to deal with in their first crack at this stage. Do not let a poor series wash away the larger sample size of Williams looking like a true No. 2 option.
- No one uses the word pivotal in any other context than describing Game 5 of a series.
- How did Hanson not play their lone hit, MMMBop, during their halftime performance at the Paycom Center? Swing and a miss.
Song of the Day: Everybody Hurts by R.E.M.
