Strong Performances Off the Bench Helped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Finish the Job Monday

In typical Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fashion, Oklahoma City walked-off a win at the buzzer 123-121 over the Portland Trailblazers. It was Gilgeous-Alexander saving the day for the Thunder once again, drilling a midrange fadeaway as time expired to seal the victory.

It was a back-and-forth, high paced game the entire second half, and Damian Lillard’s lay up with three seconds remaining had everyone thinking overtime. It was SGA who prevailed though, as the Thunder recorded its second straight win.

Even though Oklahoma City came out on top, the product on the defensive side of the ball is what made the game so close. The Trailblazers shot an even 50% overall from the floor, 43.2% from 3-point range on 16 makes, and 81% from the free throw line. Lillard finished with 28 points, while Jerami Grant rallied 26 on the night.

OKC’s 32 makes at the free throw line, combined with 16 Portland turnovers is ultimately what told the story of the game. Nonetheless, it was one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Here’s who led Oklahoma City to victory Monday night:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In a game where Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to shoot early, he finished the evening with an emphatic exclamation mark and a furious close. Despite going 10-of-24 from the floor, SGA managed to record 35 points and six assists, while only tallying two turnovers.

It was encouraging to see him battle through uncharacteristic misses and lead the Thunder to victory. He set up shooters well on the floor, and did a fine job of distributing the ball well too. This has become expected for Gilgeous-Alexander, but it’s truly remarkable.

Jalen Williams

In the absence of Josh Giddey, Williams has really stepped up as ball handler on the floor. Like many of the young Thunder guards, he’s a fantastic creator. Williams finished the game with 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes.

He’s developing more and more chemistry with Oklahoma City’s starting unit each game and is starting to look like a steal at No. 12. Even when Giddey returns to the lineup, Williams has earned a major role moving forward.

Kenrich Williams

Williams missed a stretch of games in early December, and his return to lineup has been evident over the past two games. He recorded 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including two triples. Williams also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals while recording a game-high plus-18 in 28 minutes. He helps the Thunder establish an identity each game, and his leadership is much needed.

Mike Muscala

Muscala played 16 minutes on Monday, and clearly, he made the most of them. The big man drilled four triples in five tries, recorded 12 points and three rebounds and finished the game at plus-12. He was on fire from 3-point range, and OKC needed every single one of them.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.