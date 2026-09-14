The Thunder's Two-Way Players Set To See Valuable Playing Time With Open Roster Spot

Oklahoma City’s two-way players will have multiple opportunities to showcase their talents.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for next season with a roster that looks different than years past. Not only did the Thunder have to let go of multiple key players, but they also replaced them with rookies who are yet to be proven. To add to the uncertainty of the roster, OKC still has one open slot, with only 14 people signed. This might seem like an issue, but it could end up giving other players the ability to play.

With the last spot on the roster open, that means Oklahoma City could call one of its two-way players up every game. This would be a great opportunity to both develop young talent and fill that last roster spot within the budget.

The Thunder have three two-way players who will be able to fill this role, and they could each be a big help in certain situations. To start, Brooks Barnhizer could see valuable minutes once again this season. Barnhizer is the only returning two-way player, as he appeared in 40 games for the Thunder last season. Barnhizer was a hustle guy for the Thunder, with his best statistic being two rebounds per game on his 8.7 minutes played per game. He will be called to fill this role once again this year and hopes to prove that it was a good decision to keep him around.

The next two-way player is the Thunder’s second-round pick this year, Otega Oweh. Oweh balled out his last season at Kentucky, averaging 18.6 points and 1.8 steals, and looks to bring this to the team. The rookie guard could be called to help fill the roles of Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, and has the ability to be the most featured two-way player this year.

The last two-way player on the Thunder’s roster is Josh Dix. Dix could be called to help fill the role of Isaiah Joe, as he shot 38.4% from deep during the course of his collegiate career. Dix might not be a two-way player who is featured often on the roster, but depending on injuries throughout the year, he could get minutes as the season goes on.

Leaving the last spot open is a good strategy for OKC, as they have all the talent they need already on the roster. Now the organization will get to see what its future looks like by seeing how its newest players perform.