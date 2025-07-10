Summer League Could be Key in Filling OKC Thunder's Final Two-Way Spot
The Oklahoma City Thunder are running back their championship roster, but some minor changes still need to be figured out.
After winning the NBA title, the Thunder couldn’t waste any time getting ready for the offseason. With the NBA Draft beginning only a day after having a championship parade, the Thunder’s offseason quickly evolved.
Of the 15 standard players from last season, the only change thus far has been Thomas Sorber coming in while Dillon Jones was traded to the Washington Wizards. However, there has been some much more interesting movement with the Thunder’s three two-way slots.
Second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer took one of the spots, with the team also re-signing Branden Carlson to another two-way deal. Of course, that leaves one spot open, and neither of the two-way guys from last season alongside Carlson seem to be returning.
Alex Ducas signed a deal to head back to Australia and play in the NBL. Meanwhile, Adam Flagler is playing summer league with the Atlanta Hawks.
With one two-way spot left to be filled and no clear candidate, the Thunder could use these next couple of weeks to make a decision on who to target. Summer league gives prospects throughout the league a chance to find a new home and secure a contract for next season.
Although the Thunder typically like to promote from within, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if Oklahoma City ended up signing someone playing for another team in Vegas. Of course, the Thunder also don’t need to make any decision quickly, and they could even enter next season with an open two-way slot.
After Malevy Leons’ big game in the Salt Lake City Summer League finale, he could be a strong candidate after also playing with the Thunder for a brief stint last season. Perhaps there could also be room for a rookie to show out and make a name for themselves as the Thunder’s top players get shut down in Vegas.
Regardless of what the Thunder choose to do with their final two-way spot, there is no doubt that Sam Presti has his full attention on what’s happening in Vegas. After three games in Utah, the Thunder will begin their Vegas journey on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.