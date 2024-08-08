Taurean Prince Describes What Makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hard to Guard
It seems to be a common podcast question every offseason: Who has the bigger bag between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. It typically comes on Theo Pinson’s podcast, too, as he tries to get real insight from NBA players based on previous experiences.
A few years ago, Doncic would’ve ran away with the tally. Recently, though, there has been a trend in people answering for Gilgeous-Alexander. It matches up, as SGA has risen to stardom over the last two seasons. He now has back-to-back All-NBA First Team appearances and finished ahead of Doncic in the MVP race, coming in second place.
On Pinson’s podcast, he talked about the two players with Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince. Prince was asked the infamous question, and went with Gilgeous-Alexander.
“Shai,” Prince answered. “I’m gonna say Shai. That bump… I lift every day brother. That bump is something serious. I’ll be trying to figure it out and absorb it sometimes and I get away with a lot of sh** on Shai too, but, that bump is serious.
“He’s definitely got a strong base and is a crafty player. I like playing against him.”
The bump he’s referring to is how Gilgeous-Alexander often gets to his spot in the midrange. He doesn’t get enough credit for being a physical guard, but that’s usually how he creates space. When he gets to his signature step back move, he easily bumps defenders off so that he can rise and fire. He has plenty of counters, too, to change pace and get to the rim.
His strength and quickness at his size makes him one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA. His style of basketball is so unique and defenders haven’t quite figured out what to do yet. As we saw last season, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic likely have plenty more battles in the playoffs to settle the debate down the line.
