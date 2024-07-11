Team Canada falls to Team USA as OKC Thunder duo Slowed in Exhibition
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics to compete with their home country Team Canada. This is the most talented squad the Canadians have ever fielded and in exhibition play they went up against the most loaded roster in the field, Team USA.
These two sides met in Vegas to play a tune-up game ahead of the Paris Olympics. Getting to measure themselves against Team USA was valuable for Team Canada as they stare down the "Group of Death" ahead, facing off with Greece, Spain and Australia in the group stage.
In the friendly match, Team Canada got off to a fast start racing out to an early lead before Team USA not only recovered by eventually pulled away winning 86-72. This may not be the last time these two face off as many still expect Canada to be a threat at the Gold Medal game, though it did show the vast difference in Team USA and every other country: Their depth.
During this exhibition, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went just 3-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc en route to 10 points, four rebounds and an assist in this contest.
Off the bench for the squad, Lu Dort chipped in three rebounds, as many assists and two steals while going 0-for-2 from the floor.
Up next, Team Canada will take on Greece on July 27 in Paris to open up Olympic play starting at 2 PM CT.
