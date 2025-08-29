The Age-Old Debate: Who Will be Crowned as Best NBA Player in 2025-26?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been building his way into stardom for the past five years as an OKC Thunder.
He learned and absorbed from former Thunder Chris Paul, directed a team throughout a rebuild period overcoming losing seasons, weathered doubters and critics—he's paid his dues. And when a player blessed with a 6-foot-6, lanky build couples that with his experience, discipline, talent and skill set, they can transform into a player of extremely high caliber.
That's been the case with Gilgeous-Alexander, and yet he's still one of the most humble players on the floor night in and night out. An MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, NBA Finals MVP, a one-time NBA champion, Gilgeous-Alexander's accolades are multiplying fast at just 27 years old.
The past two seasons, he's truly broken into the upper echelon of NBA talent. It's shown in the Thunder's success.
Last season, it was all about who is the best in the entire association—not just in accomplishments and awards, but who has the most raw talent and is the best basketball player in the NBA. That, of course, included Gilgeous-Alexander, who was pitted against Nikola Jokic.
It was just two players in this discussion. A three-time MVP, one-time NBA champion, several all-star selections going into his 10th season in the league at 30-years old, Jokic's gravity as a Denver Nugget can easily showcase just how vital he is to that team. He's a hub, the Denver offense runs through him, and he's freakishly difficult to stop on the offensive end of the floor.
That was a prime reason as to why Oklahoma City had such a difficult time against Jokic and his Nuggets in the second round of last year's playoffs, where the Thunder claimed its first title in its history.
Oklahoma City would go on to defeat Denver in seven games, but the fight that a thin Nuggets team would put up against a youthful Thunder squad was impressive—and at the helm was Jokic.
But heading into next season, we might get a clearer picture as who can potentially be deemed as the "best player" in the NBA. With Jokic having a stronger lineup to match up against Oklahoma City's, it'll be intriguing to see where the 6-foot-11 superstar can take his Nuggets when lined up against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.