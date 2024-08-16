The NBA Has Bought Into the Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama Matchup
When discussing the players of the future in the NBA right now, Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are undoubtedly towards the top of that list.
Both centers put together stellar rookie campaigns last season, but Wembanyama took home the Rookie of the Year award over Holmgren in a competitive race. Due to their age, position and equally tall and lanky frames, they drew a fair share of comparisons between each other before going toe-to-toe for the first time.
It's arguable that the label of "rivals" was slapped between the two whether or not they actually viewed each other as one, so each time they faced off, it became highly anticipated to see who would outperform the other. As a result of that potential rivalry and status as two talented young bigs, the NBA is pushing every matchup between the two it can.
All three Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs duels will be broadcasted on ESPN this season, starting on the Thunder's home court on Oct. 30. Shortly after they'll see each other again on Nov. 19 as part of the NBA Cup group play, and then one more time on March 2 in the latter half of the season.
Putting all three games on national TV shows that the NBA not only understands the interest between a Holmgren and Wembanyama matchup but the fact that Oklahoma City and San Antonio will likely be two teams running the Western Conference for the next decade. The Thunder has already reached championship contention through a No. 1 seed last year, but San Antonio may only be a couple of years away from being in the same position.
It's possible both teams are going to see each other plenty of times in the playoffs, so it's only right for a wide audience to get a preview of what's to come. There's an obvious draw there, and the NBA is recognizing that as a marquee matchup.
Holmgren and Wembanyama have gotten to know each other plenty well in the one season they've played, but they will continue to go up against each other numerous times in their young careers. It may not be a "rivalry" as of yet, but the league is prepared to try and grow that over the next years.
With how talented and competitive the two are, it'd probably be hard to avoid that anyways.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.