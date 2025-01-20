Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Bounce-Back Win Over the Brooklyn Nets
The Oklahoma City Thunder took its seventh loss of the season to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, leaving the team at a 34-7 record heading into Sunday night versus the Brooklyn Nets at home.
With Jalen Williams out of the game due to a hip issue, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe led the way in scoring for the Thunder to route the Nets 127-101 on the night to mark Oklahoma City's 35th win on the year.
Limiting the Nets' high scorer to just 15 points on the night, let's highlight three takeaways from the Thunder's 26-point win:
'I'm on Fire!'
Joe was an absolutely flamethrower on Sunday evening.
Having four threes to kick off the game, he was out and running early. Eventually ending with a plus-minus of plus-25, Joe secured one of his highest point totals this season in Williams' absence with 24 points to accompany Gilgeous-Alexander's 27.
Shooting 10 threes and exceptionally sinking eight of them, making up all of his shots from the field, Joe was nearly perfect from an offensive standpoint while also having an assist and zero turnovers. He was certainly a difference maker in Oklahoma City's win on Sunday.
No Hartenstein or Williams, No Problem
Even in the absence of both Isaiah Hartenstein and Williams, the Thunder still managed to secure the rebound battle and hold strong on that front.
Hauling in 43 boards to the Nets' 41, every player in the Thunder's rotation got their hands dirty to get a rebound. Jaylin Williams led all rebounders with eight, as Cason Wallace trailed him with six on the night. 10 players accounted for two or more boards for the Thunder.
Even though Brooklyn counted the same amount of shot attempts on the night, Oklahoma City's shooting efficiency was too much in the end.
SGA Posts Double-Double
Gilgeous-Alexander managed his fifth double-double on the year in the victory over Brooklyn on Sunday night.
27 points paired with 10 assist, he was able to connect with his teammates for easy scores which helped boost the team's shooting percentage to 55.2% from the floor and 44.2% from three. He shot an efficient 8-for-14 from the floor himself, also gathering four steals and a block to lead the way for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder next gears up for the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night inside Paycom Center.
