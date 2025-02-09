Three Takeaways from the OKC's Top-Two Western Conference Bout
The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed its 41st victory on the season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, marking a fifth consecutive win for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad.
Versus the second best team in the Western Conference in the Grizzlies, Oklahoma City proved why its 7.5 games ahead in the first spot in the conference with its 13-point victory over Memphis. As Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points and Oklahoma City limited Ja Morant to just 16 points, the Thunder is now 2-0 over the Grizzlies on the season.
Oklahoma City was able to excel on the break, lean on the 3-point shot and Aaron Wiggins' career night on Saturday evening. Let's take a deeper look at some of these takeaways:
OKC Feeds Off Turnovers, Trey Balls
The Thunder were able to feed off its defensive intensity on Saturday night, something the team has been able to do all season long.
Generating 13 turnovers in the game, four of those coming from Jaren Jackson Jr. and three from Desmond Bane, this led to 18 extra points for Oklahoma City and assisted in 18 points on the break.
Offensively, Oklahoma City was able to thrive off the 3-point shot and shot the ball just as well from the perimeter as the team did anywhere on the floor. 18-for-42 from deep, the Thunder shot the ball at the exact same clip as from the field at 42.9%.
Wiggins was a primary impactor in that category, making eight treys on his own. Gilgeous-Alexander also cashed in with three threes on the contest.
AWigg Sets 3-Point Career High
Wiggins has been breaking out as of late, and it's showing greatly. From a career-high 41-point outing a week from a day to tonight, where he tallied a career-high 3-point game with eight threes, Wiggins has been flourishing.
Shooting the three at a 61.5% clip on the night as well as grabbing 11 rebounds, Wiggins had a massive game which put him near some notable Oklahoma City company.
This game marked the fourth most games in Thunder history a player has posted 25-plus points, 10-plus boards and five-plus threes in a game, putting Wiggins just behind past Thunders like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Paul George.
SGA Finds Solace at the Stripe
Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough shooting night efficiency wise, making the ball just eight out of his 26 tries in the contest. A 30.8% shooting night typically wouldn't lend an impressive scoring night, but the NBA's scoring leader made it happen logging 32 points.
A chunk of that came from the free throw line, where Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-of-16 and helped prop up his eight assists and two blocks.
Oklahoma City will next look ahead to the New Orleans Pelicans at 2 p.m. on Monday inside Paycom Center.
