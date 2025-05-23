Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Commanding Game 2 Victory over the Timberwolves
From the tip, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked very comfortable in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
The team paced itself, players looked calm, and the results came.
Oklahoma City claimed a 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to go up 2-0 on the series, widening the gap and vastly strengthening its chances of reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history in Bricktown.
Backed by a massive game from the Thunder's primary trio, the always reliable turnover generation and points in transition and shutting down Julius Randle, Oklahoma City's Game 2 adjustment displayed a stark contrast from Game 1 despite winning by significantly less.
Let's take a look at these three takeaways from Thursday night's game:
OKC Trio Soars
Oklahoma City's trio looked like its premier version on Thursday night.
The comfortability flowed and the results followed suit. Behind a raucous Paycom Center crowd, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren fed on the Timberwolves as the three led Oklahoma City one step closer to the team's second-ever NBA Finals appearance.
An electric jam from Holmgren while Gilgeous-Alexander stood by to hype him up in the third quarter ultimately led to a near playoff-best 22 points. Williams' strong night continued his confidence from last series' Game 7, tallying a highly efficient 26 points on top of five assists and 10 boards. And for Gilgeous-Alexander, a 38-point performance with three steals and eight assists.
SGA Matches Playoff Career Best as MVP
Gilgeous-Alexander's recognition as MVP a day prior led to an amped up version of himself and his entire team on Thursday, showing up on the floor and certainly in the box score.
His 38-point performance matched a playoff career best, uplifting his team on 12-of-21 shooting and outright frustrating the Timberwolves defense, so much so that Jaden McDaniels had a frustration foul and shoved him late in the fourth quarter as Minnesota trailed heavily.
Logging a plus-25 plus-minus, Gilgeous-Alexander was on his A-game with his former mentor Chris Paul in attendance, and it paid dividends in Oklahoma City's 15-point victory.
Thunder Shakes Up Randle
In Game 1, Oklahoma City struggled wrapping up Julius Randle in the first half.
Having five threes in the first half on efficient shooting, Randle was a primary reason Minnesota was in great position at the end of the first two quarters. Beyond that, Randle didn't do much in the second half—despite a 28-point performance, his stagnant second half seeped into Game 2.
Oklahoma City held him to just six points outright on Thursday night, shooting an abysmal 2-of-11 from the field and 0-for-3 from distance. The Thunder defense was impressive, and Randle took the brunt of it.
Heading into Game 3, Oklahoma City heads to Minnesota with the contest slated for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.