Three takeaways from the Thunder's 121-90 loss to the 76ers

Three takeaways from Philadelphia's dominating performance over Oklahoma City on Monday night

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers dominated Oklahoma City on Monday, handing the Thunder its 14th straight loss in the process. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Losing streak reaches new lows

Oklahoma City tied its longest ever losing streak on Monday, losing the to 76ers 121-90 for its 14th straight loss.

The streak dates back to April 2, when the Thunder dropped a 140-103 contest to Phoenix. OKC’s last win was on March 31 against Toronto.

Should Oklahoma City lose to Boston on Tuesday, it will break the all-time franchise record for consecutive losses in a row.

Thunder spread the wealth

The Thunder struggled to find the guy Monday night.

Ty Jerome had a team-high 22 off the bench on 4-for-8 three point shooting.

Darius Bazley, amidst a hot stretch of play, had 14 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Theo Maledon added 10 points.

MVP candidate makes his mark

Joel Embiid’s presence was certainly felt on Monday night.

The MVP candidate posted 21 points, five rebounds and three steals in just 23 minutes in the Philadelphia win.

Embiid has the Sixers sitting atop the Eastern Conference right now. He’s averaged 30.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks this season.