Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Lu Dort

Lu Dort blossomed offensively for the Thunder, but his season was cut short with an injury.

Lu Dort experienced career-highs across the board in Oklahoma City during the 2021-22 season.

Dort finished his third year averaging 17.2 points per game, adding 4.2 rebounds. The Arizona State product shot 33.2% from 3-point range and took nearly eight triples a game.

The defensive-minded guard's confidence on the offensive end allowed him to score in a multitude of ways. He found success bullying smaller guard to the basket, displaying more body control on drives.

He also showed flashes of shot creation, drilling numerous step-back threes and midrange jumpers. His offensive game is still growing, and that was evident towards the second stretch of his season.

His season was cut short in February after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Season Grade: B Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Dort receives a B for his season grade, behind a season of growth and inconsistency at times. The third-year guard only played 51 games for the Thunder and played his last game on February 12. He raised his averages, but was still an inefficient shooter. His growth on both ends of the floor was noticeable, but the percentages combined with missed time keep him from getting an A. Offensively Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports While Dort averaged just over 17 points per game, his percentages were still low. He shot 40.4% from the floor and 33.2% from three. He was playing his best basketball right before he went down for the season. Dort averaged 23.3 points on 37.5% from deep in six games in February. The potential is there, but the percentages have to rise next season. Defensively Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Dort is still by far the best perimeter defender on this Oklahoma City team. While he’s exerting more energy on the offensive end, his defense never falters. As the Thunder start to become more competitive, Dort’s defensive abilities will be highlighted more. He was tasked with guarding players much bigger and taller than him all season and responded well.

