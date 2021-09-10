Thunder Come in Last in Surprising NBA 2K Ratings

NBA 2K22 is releasing on all major platforms today and the initial ratings aren't good for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Firstly, a player's 2K rating is by no means a true indication of how good they are at basketball, how well they’ll perform for the upcoming season, or a who’s better than who situation in the NBA. It’s objective ratings for a video-game.

That being said, it’s always fun to check out your favorite teams ratings and standings according to some self-proclaimed experts in the gaming business.

Oklahoma City is currently the worst ranked team in the league according to 2K’s latest ratings release. They’re a 77 overall, just one point behind the Pistons, Magic and Spurs, who are all tied for second to last place.

OKC has an inside scoring of 65, and outside scoring of 80, and athleticism rating of 79, a playmaking rating of 64, a defensive rating of 59 and a whopping 55 for rebounds, which could very well be realistic with no true center on the team.

The highest rated team in the league is the Brooklyn Nets with an 84 followed by the Lakers with an 83.

OKC’s highest rated player is none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will start with an 86. Maybe the most surprising takeaway from the ratings is that rookie Josh Giddey is already the second highest rated Thunder in the game at 79, beating out Lu Dort (78), Derrick Favors (77) and Darius Bazley (75).

Ty Jerome is a 75 and Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon, Mike Muscala, Isaiah Roby, Kenrich Williams and Gabriel Deck are all 74’s. Tre Mann is a 72, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a 70, Charlie Brown Jr. and Jaylen Hoard are both 69’s, and Josh Hall brings up the rear with a 66 overall.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.