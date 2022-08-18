Skip to main content

Thunder Continue New Year’s Eve Tradition in 2022-23 Season

Oklahoma City will play its 15th consecutive New Year's Even game in the 2022-23 season, with a matchup against Philadelphia on the schedule.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a rich tradition playing every year on New Year’s Eve. In fact, with another game to close out the year on the schedule for the 2022-23 season, the Thunder will play their 15th consecutive New Year’s Eve game. Since the inception of the team in OKC, it's been a staple of the yearly rotation of events.

The start of the season will be late in October, with the Thunder heading to Minnesota for a matchup against the Timberwolves.

On Dec. 31, the Thunder will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Oklahoma City. The Sixers are projected to be one of the best teams in the NBA next season, which should prove to be a difficult test for the Thunder. With a dynamic duo that includes Joel Embiid and James Harden, Philadelphia will be tough to beat.

Last season on New Year’s Eve, Oklahoma City defeated the New York Knicks 95-80. The season prior, the Thunder suffered a 113-80 blowout loss against the Pelicans on the holiday night.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The Thunder will tip off against the Sixers at 7 p.m. CT the night of New Year’s Eve. By that point, it should be fairly clear which direction the team will be going the rest of the way.

Will this be a game of consequence, or will Oklahoma City already be out of the playoff race?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Russell Westbrook, Darius Bazley
News

Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March

By Inside The Thunder Staff14 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Dates to Mark Down From Oklahoma City's 2022-23 Schedule Release

By Ross Lovelace16 hours ago
Mark Daigneault
News

Rotational Ripple: Full OKC Thunder Rotation Projections

By Ben Creider21 hours ago
Sam Presti
News

Presti Faces Hardest Decision Yet With Roster Cuts

By Chris Becker22 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder to Reportedly Open 2022-23 Season Against Timberwolves

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 16, 2022 4:53 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Trade: Only One Team Could Top Knicks’ Pick Package for Donovan Mitchell

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 16, 2022 2:18 PM EDT
Darius Bazley
News

Thunder Starting Lineup: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl or Darius Bazley?

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 16, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Rob Edwards, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Rob Edwards to be Featured in Adidas Promo, Headlined as Detroit Basketball Icon

By Ben CreiderAug 16, 2022 11:00 AM EDT