Thunder Continue New Year’s Eve Tradition in 2022-23 Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a rich tradition playing every year on New Year’s Eve. In fact, with another game to close out the year on the schedule for the 2022-23 season, the Thunder will play their 15th consecutive New Year’s Eve game. Since the inception of the team in OKC, it's been a staple of the yearly rotation of events.

The start of the season will be late in October, with the Thunder heading to Minnesota for a matchup against the Timberwolves.

On Dec. 31, the Thunder will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Oklahoma City. The Sixers are projected to be one of the best teams in the NBA next season, which should prove to be a difficult test for the Thunder. With a dynamic duo that includes Joel Embiid and James Harden, Philadelphia will be tough to beat.

Last season on New Year’s Eve, Oklahoma City defeated the New York Knicks 95-80. The season prior, the Thunder suffered a 113-80 blowout loss against the Pelicans on the holiday night.

The Thunder will tip off against the Sixers at 7 p.m. CT the night of New Year’s Eve. By that point, it should be fairly clear which direction the team will be going the rest of the way.

Will this be a game of consequence, or will Oklahoma City already be out of the playoff race?

