Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Jaylen Hoard

One of Oklahoma City's lengthiest and most athletic prospects, Jaylen Hoard was one of the Thunder's deepest bench gems.

Here are SI Thunder's grades for the two-way forward:

Nick Crain’s Grade: C+

Jaylen Hoard took a big step forward last season as he was given an opportunity with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After going undrafted and spending his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers, the French forward was signed to a two-way contract by the Thunder late in the season.

For a two-way player, expectations are never high. With that in mind, the 6-foot-8 prospect showed some solid things during his short stint with the Thunder.

Before being signed to a two-way deal in April, Hoard appeared in all 15 games (three starts) with the OKC Blue in the G League bubble. During that time, he averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.

As a member of the Thunder after being called up, Hoard averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. The biggest knock on board was his 3-point shooting, as he went 0-for-11 from beyond the arc on the season.

While he likely won’t be a long-term cornerstone in Oklahoma City, the 22-year-old has a chance to develop into a solid role player.

Derek Parker’s Grade: C

In reserve minutes late in the season, Jaylen Hoard offered a look at his potential fit in the NBA.

Hoard was projected to be a mid-first round pick out of Wake Forest, but ended up going undrafted. His frame and athleticism has always made him an intriguing prospect.

With the Thunder, Hoard averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19 games. He shot an efficient 50 percent from the floor.

While the organization ultimately might not move forward with Hoard, the forward offered plenty of valuable attributes, and seems to have bought himself some time in the league.