Thunder Forward Mike Muscala Announces Retirement
Mike Muscala announced his retirement from the NBA on Saturday morning, per The Oklahoman, marking 11 successful seasons in the NBA. He took part in two separate stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly became a fan favorite.
The journeyman forward was in Oklahoma City during the tanking seasons and was one of the few bright spots on the court outside of player development. He provided a calming presence on a team full of youngsters and always played rock solid basketball. The Thunder was a better team when he was suiting up.
All in all, Muscala averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and shot 37.3% on 3-pointers over 11 seasons. His best season with the Thunder came in 2020-21, where he averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds on 37% from 3-point range. The next season, he enjoyed a career-best 42.9% from long range. He became a true stretch big man in Oklahoma City and his confidence grew.
After he was traded from the Thunder in the 2022-23, he bounced around from Boston, Washington and Detroit. He re-signed with the Thunder later on this past season for one last ride with the team. Muscala has publicly stated his love for the organization, even saying he’ll always be a Thunder fan.
Per Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman, Muscala summed up his retirement in four words: “Grateful for it all.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.