Thunder Gameday: Final Home Game of 2021-22 Season

Oklahoma City will face the Blazers in its final home game of the season.

In the final week of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play four games. The first of which will be tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oklahoma City.

With lottery odds on the line for both teams, the loser of this game will get one step closer to a better pick. However, both rosters contain players who are playing for their jobs next season and will be performing at a high level.

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point favorites against the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 207 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The last time these two teams faced off, it took overtime to declare a winner. After a late fourth quarter comeback, Thunder center Isaiah Roby drilled a triple to send the game into OT.

Oklahoma City ended up winning that contest in Portland, earning its 22nd victory on the season. Now, the Thunder will host the Blazers at Paycom Center just over a week later.

Once again, both rosters will be extremely depleted as role players step up and play significant minutes. An opportunity to showcase their skills, quite a few prospects that haven’t played many NBA minutes will ultimately decide who wins tonight’s game.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-55) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-51)

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Coming off of a triple-double, second year pro Aleksej Pokusevski will look to continue his recent stretch of success. At this point in the season, he’s probably the Thunder’s best player on the active roster.

