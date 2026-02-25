OKC Thunder Announce Starting Five vs. Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors on the road Tuesday. This is the front end of a back-to-back set that sees the OKC Thunder taking on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in the Motor City.

This is the second go around with the Toronto Raptors for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors knocked off the Thunder in the Paycom Center earlier this month in a shocking upset and could get a rare season sweep of the Bricktown Ballers in this affair.

The Thunder will have avenge that loss without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Wiliams, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell who are all sidelined for Oklahoma City. The team also listed All-Star big man Chet Holmgren and Defensive ace swingman Alex Caruso as questionable in this contest with back spasms for Holmgren and an ankle sprain for Caruso. Those two, just before tip-off got their final designation.

Both Holmgren and Caruso were elevated to available for this game with the former finding his way into the starting lineup. Oklahoma City, still down two staple starters in Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, had to shake up their first five.

Though, Oklahoma City will lean on Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe in this game as those two have been playing some of the best basketball of their respective careers to this point and were instruamental in beating another Eastern Conference contender last time out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to go up against the Toronto Raptors who roster one of the best defensive units in the NBA but are missing key big man Jakob Poeltl.

Mar 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks to guard Cason Wallace (22) during a break in the action against eh Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Starting Five

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters

Cason Wallace, G

Isaiah Joe, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Toronto Raptors Starters

Immanuel Quickley, G

RJ Barrett, G

Brandon Ingram, F

Scottie Barnes, F

Collin Murray-Boyles, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to extend their two game winning streak on Tuesday, getting revenge on the Raptors and carrying the momentum of the Thunder's upset win on Sunday over Cleveland. That game snapped the Cavaliers seven game winning streak. After this game, the Thunder will have an even harder battle with the Pistons, who are hungry to get a win after being knocked off by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the rest of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they attempt to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions.