Thunder Gameday: First of Two Meetings This Week Against Blazers

Before going on a three-game road trip this week, the Thunder will host the Trail Blazers in Oklahoma City.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being sidelined for the next few weeks, tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers will be a huge test for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’ll miss at least ten games following a sprained ankle he suffered on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

With that in mind, Portland will be without key players as well. As such, this game should be fairly even as the Thunder host the Blazers in Oklahoma City.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3-point underdogs to the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Although the Blazers have been without their superstar in Damian Lillard for a month, they’re now down Nassir Little as well with a shoulder injury. With the variety of injuries this roster has faced, Portland has drastically underperformed this season.

The result of this game against the Thunder could come down to the guard play. Without Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey will need to step up. For Portland, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons will need to continue filling the void of Lillard.

Both teams have very guard-heavy rosters in terms of offensive production.

While the Blazers are a top-ten 3-point shooting team in the NBA this season, Oklahoma City is the worst in the league. If this contest gets into a shootout, it’ll likely end up being in favor of Portland.

The Trail Blazers are a poor rebounding team, meaning that’s one thing the Thunder could look to leverage on Monday night as they’re a top ten in that category.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-34) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-29)

WHEN:

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Portland will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest against the Thunder. They’re coming off of a 14-point loss to the Chicago Bulls.

