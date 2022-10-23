Thunder Gameday: Home Opener and Rematch Against Timberwolves

For the second time in their first three games, the Oklahoma City Thunder will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. It will be the home opener for the Thunder at Paycom Center in the 2022-23 season.

When these teams faced off on Wednesday, it ended up being a game that went down to the wire, with Minnesota pulling out the late win.

Will the Timberwolves and their jumbo lineup once again be too much for the undersized Thunder? Or will Mark Daigneault make adjustments to combat the lack of size and come out on top?

Matt Krohn / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Timberwolves and the total over/under is 225 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In Wednesday’s contest between these two teams, Oklahoma City actually won rebounding battle (64-62) which is something that the Timberwolves will look to adjust tonight. They’re much bigger and stronger and should naturally have the edge there.

Speaking of dominating the glass, Rudy Gobert had huge night with the Thunder lacking a true big as he notched 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards struggled, scoring just 11 points on 17 shots, but look for a bounceback game from him tonight. Lu Dort was great defending him in the opener, but Edwards will be looking to redeem himself.

For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled early on Wednesday but was extremely efficient in the second half and finished with 32 points on the night. The question becomes who is the secondary scorer behind him? Can Dort once again fill that roll, or will Tre Mann or Josh Giddey be the guy?

On the injury front, it’s worth noting rookie Jalen Williams will miss due to an orbital bone fracture.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

After this matchup, the Thunder will stay in Oklahoma City in preparation for a home matchup against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

