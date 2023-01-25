Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks

Once each season, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young comes home to play down the road from where he grew up. It's always a special night when he's in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.

These two teams already matched up once this season, as the Thunder came out on top following a spectacular fourth quarter finish. Will OKC win the regular season series, or will the Hawks tie it up?

Either way, Young going up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be one of the best individual matchups across the league tonight.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When Atlanta fell to Oklahoma City back in December, Lu Dort was able to slow Young down to just 23 points. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 35 points in the win.

Since that contest, both teams look quite different. Both the Thunder and Hawks have experienced injuries meaning neither will be at full strength tonight.

Dejounte Murray is a big, physical guard that should match up well against Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. He could be a huge key for Atlanta in this game.

With the Hawks' spectacular guard play, they don't turn the ball over often. The Thunder defense will look to speed them up and force those turnovers in order to get out in transition.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-24)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will stay in town to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Hawks will head home to host the LA Clippers on Saturday.

