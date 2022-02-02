Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Road Trip in Dallas

In the first of three consecutive road games, the Thunder will be in Dallas.

On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in the second of at least ten games without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. They’ll take on the Mavericks on the road in Dallas, which will be an extremely tough game for the Thunder.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between Dallas and Oklahoma City this season. The Mavs have won four-straight games against the Thunder dating back to the 2020-21 campaign.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 209.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder will be without their best player in Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Mavericks will be shorthanded as well. Their star forward in Kristaps Porzingis will be sidelined tonight with a bone bruise in his right knee. Additionally, high-scoring guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery this week to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

With that in mind, Oklahoma City should have a real chance to have success in this contest. It’ll take big performances from Lu Dort and Josh Giddey in the absence of SGA, but they’ve both proven to be capable.

Defensively it’ll come down to the Thunder’s ability to contain Luka Doncic. A superstar in this league, he’s talented enough to win a game against the rebuilding Thunder by himself.

With just over a week until the Feb. 10 trade deadline, both of these rosters could look different in the near future.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-34) vs. Dallas Mavericks (29-22)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

It will be Giddey’s first game since being selected to the Rising Stars event for NBA All-Star weekend. One of the best young players in the league, this stretch without Gilgeous-Alexander will be even more of a chance for Giddey to shine.

