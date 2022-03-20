Thunder Gameday: Lottery Odds at Stake Against Magic

Final lottery odds are up for grabs in this late season matchup.

With just a few weeks left in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have just 20 wins. Currently with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, a team they’ll have a chance to jump in the reverse standings is the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have 18 wins to this point, but have won four of their last ten games. On the flip side, Oklahoma City has lost eight in a row.

The result of this matchup will have a legitimate impact on final lottery odds.

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 209.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Over the past month, the Magic have gone 5-6 while the Thunder have gone 2-10. Down the final stretch of the 2021-22 campaign, Orlando has shown a ton of growth.

Does that mean Orlando will end up losing their chance at top-three lottery odds?

During the Magic’s recent stretch of improvement, they’ve been an excellent rebounding and defensive team. In fact, Orlando has been top-ten in both of these categories over the past month.

With a ton of young talent and their roster starting to get healthy, the Magic are favorites in this matchup against the Thunder at home.

If Oklahoma City does lose tonight, it would bring the streak to nine consecutive. It would also bring the Thunder within one game of the second-best lottery odds, just behind Orlando and the Detroit Pistons.

Simply put, this game is huge for how the 2022 NBA Draft will shake out.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) vs. Orlando Magic (18-53)

WHEN:

Sunday March 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder and Magic will match up once again on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Depending on the outcome of these two games, The Thunder could be looking at a real chance for top-two lottery odds.

