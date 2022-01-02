Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off the New Year Against the Mavs

    In their first game of the new year, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to hit their stride. Even without a fully healthy roster, they’ve found ways to win over the past few weeks.

    In tonight’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks, they’ll face a team that’s looking to get their season back on track. In a Western Conference matchup, this contest could have implications on postseason positioning.

    ODDS:

    The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME:

    The Mavs have struggled tremendously of late, mostly due to a depleted roster. Whether it be due to health and safety protocols or injury, Dallas hasn’t had a healthy roster in weeks.

    Regardless, Jalen Brunson has stepped up in the absence of a fully healthy roster. In a contract year, he’s been one of the Mavericks’ best players.

    Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis has been solid this season following criticism during his 2020-21 campaign. With a huge height advantage over the undersized Thunder, containing the 7-footer will be a key for OKC.

    The Thunder are .500 over their last ten games, meaning things are starting to come together.

    RECORDS:

    Oklahoma City Thunder (13-22) vs. Dallas

