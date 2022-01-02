Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off the New Year Against the Mavs

In their first game of the new year, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to hit their stride. Even without a fully healthy roster, they’ve found ways to win over the past few weeks.

In tonight’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks, they’ll face a team that’s looking to get their season back on track. In a Western Conference matchup, this contest could have implications on postseason positioning.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Mavs have struggled tremendously of late, mostly due to a depleted roster. Whether it be due to health and safety protocols or injury, Dallas hasn’t had a healthy roster in weeks.

Regardless, Jalen Brunson has stepped up in the absence of a fully healthy roster. In a contract year, he’s been one of the Mavericks’ best players.

Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis has been solid this season following criticism during his 2020-21 campaign. With a huge height advantage over the undersized Thunder, containing the 7-footer will be a key for OKC.

The Thunder are .500 over their last ten games, meaning things are starting to come together.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-22) vs. Dallas

Mavericks (17-18)

WHEN:

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder are entering the year 2022 coming off of a win on New Year’s Eve. As they continue to get players back on the active roster, OKC is looking as good as it has all season.

