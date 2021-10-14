Thunder Gameday: Nuggets Head to Tulsa for Second Matchup of Back-to-Back

In the second night of a back-to-back, the OKC Thunder will look to earn another win over the Denver Nuggets.

After the OKC Thunder came out on top against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, both teams will now travel across the state to Tulsa for a second matchup in as many days. It will be the final opportunity for both teams to make adjustments and develop chemistry before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season in less than a week.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder should be happy with their performance on Wednesday night. The starters got off to a great start early in the game and were able to pull away enough to allow the young guys to close it out.

Josh Giddey looked spectacular and will hope to build upon his success in the first matchup. Leading the team in the final minutes of Wednesday's game, he showed flashes of why he was taken sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Overall, the preseason is less about winning and more about building chemistry and developing talent. For the Oklahoma City, this next game is yet another opportunity to get better and learn more about the players that are on the roster.

Thursday's contest will also be the final opportunity for those players on the training camp roster that are fighting for a spot to showcase their skills.

PRESEASON RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-4)

WHEN:

Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

For many of the young guys on the roster, this will be their first experience of playing back-to-back games at the NBA level. Making adjustments and building off of success from the first matchup will be key on Thursday night in Tulsa.

