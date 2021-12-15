Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Notch Another Win Over Pelicans

In yet another home game this week, the OKC Thunder will host the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans.

In their third consecutive home game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. While their record isn’t great, the Pelicans have the talent to put up points in a hurry, meaning Oklahoma City will need to get off to a quick start.

The Thunder will be well rested in this matchup, as they haven’t played since Sunday and have been in Oklahoma City ever since.

OKC has won two of its last four contests, as they look to get a win over a rebuilding New Orleans team.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 210.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, who’s their best player and has missed the entire season to this point. In his absence, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas have been New Orleans’ most consistent pieces.

Valanciunas is an extremely underrated big that is a monster on the glass. To this point in the season, he’s averaging 11.9 boards per game to go along with 18.7 points per contest.

OKC has allowed the most rebounds of any team in the NBA this month at 48.7 per game. If they can’t contain Valanciunas on the glass, it could be a long night for the Thunder.

Ingram is a lethal scorer on the wing, producing a team-high 22.9 points per game this season while shooting 35.8% from deep.

The Pelicans and Thunder have the same number of wins this season, as they both sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Oklahoma City’s second-best scorer in Lu Dort will miss this game with an ankle injury. As such, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be required to carry an even heavier load on the offensive end of the floor.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-21)

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

"I know for a fact we're getting better every day. We're learning. Heading in the right direction for sure,” said Gilgeous-Alexander last week.

In a season that’s all about development, the Thunder are steadily improving as the season goes on.

