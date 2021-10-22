Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Houston in Battle of Rebuilds

In their second game of the season, Josh Giddey and the Thunder are set to matchup with Jalen Green and the Rockets.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will cap off their road trip in Houston against the Rockets. In the second game of the season for both teams, it should be a fairly even matchup.

Both Houston and Oklahoma City are in a rebuilding phase, with a ton of young players getting significant playing time.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Rockets, and the total over/under is 224 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

For both the Rockets and Thunder, this will be one of the few games this season in which they’re not heavy underdogs. With a ton of young players set to be on the floor the majority of the contest, anything could happen.

It will be the second career NBA game for Josh Giddey and Jalen Green, who were both selected in the top-six of the 2021 NBA Draft. Both rookies struggled quite a bit in their debut games, quickly getting a taste of how competitive the NBA is.

In this second game of the season, the Rockets and Thunder will both have a real opportunity to pull off a win while also developing their young talent.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1)

WHEN:

Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Friday night will be another opportunity for the Thunder rookies to get much-needed time on the court. OKC coach Mark Daigneault was happy with their performance in the opening game against Utah.

“I was pleased. They went out there and competed. They weren’t overwhelmed at all,” said Daigneault postgame on Wednesday.

