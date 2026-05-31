Social Media Reacts to the OKC Thunder's Game 7 Loss to Spurs

The Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 7 on Saturday night, with the winner punching its ticket to the NBA Finals to face the Knicks.

San Antonio, having rolled out the youngest starting lineup in Western Conference Finals history earlier in the series, would ultimately show the poise to grab a second win on OKC's turn, winning 111-103.

Here is how social media reacted to Game 7:

Thunder ran the same starting lineup for effectively the entire postseason run last year, minus a few anomalies.



On this run, that starting unit has shifted around so much due to injury and adjustments. It’s been such a different experience for Mark Daigneault and staff. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) May 30, 2026

Before the game ever started, things were already interesting tactically. The Thunder opted to start Cason Wallace, who was 0-1 in the series in the starting lineup prior to Game 7. Jared McCain started Game 5 and 6, but was moved back to the bench for the final bout.

Very similar early game-flow to Thunder losses — Spurs getting out fast and confidently hitting shots.



Thunder slowly getting into half-court offense and having to grind for absolutely everything.



18-8 lead for Spurs early. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 31, 2026

The early part of the game saw an eerily similar start to the Thunder’s blowout losses. The Spurs were moving quickly, seamlessly and aggressively, while OKC struggled to procure good offense and turned the ball over to go down 10.

Spurs threw haymaker after haymaker in the first quarter. Thunder are fortunate to be down only 7. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) May 31, 2026

The Thunder saw a seven-point deficit after the first frame, having hung around just enough. They were down by as much as 14, but a late Jared McCain 3-pointer could cut into the lead somewhat. OKC’s physicality and intensity has yet to match San Antonio’s, with offense coming much easier for the latter.

13-2 run for the Thunder as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has carried this team with tough shot making in the first half. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 31, 2026

The MVP would finally show his from in the second quarter of Game 7, heading into the half with 19 points on 80% shooting. His elite shot-making forced the Thunder back into the game, cutting the former 14-point deficit down to just three at the break.

Incredibly high-level hoops in the first half.



OKC will have to protect the ball better & knock down their 3P looks off of Shai doubles, but he was outstanding and their OREBs were huge.



They're forcing Wemby into tough shots, too — but Spurs have had the transition & 3P edge. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) May 31, 2026

Regardless of result, the first half was some of the highest-level hoops on the market, with both teams showing why they were 60-plus win squads.

These are the SGA plays that deserve the slo mo treatment. pic.twitter.com/sR3VcHVU8d — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 31, 2026

SGA continued his dominance into the third frame, grabbing a quick five points, one of which included a self-created triple. OKC would grab a small lead, though the teams continued to go blow-for-blow on both ends.

People are going to complain either way, you might as well go win. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 31, 2026

The Spurs’ shot-making helped them to grab an 11-point lead mid-way through the third frame, though the Thunder got to the line a handful of times to cut the lead all the way to three. It won’t be popular, but the Spurs’ aggressive defense led to some undisciplined moments.

A former Thunder legend in Steven Adams would make a mid-game appearance just before the final frame of the Western Conference Finals.

DYLAN HARPER NO REBOUNDS NO RINGSSSSS pic.twitter.com/ojsPTbONHj — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 31, 2026

One particularly back-breaking Spurs’ play came late into the fourth, when rookie Dylan Harper would circle the basket for the offensive rebound and go up for two crucial points. The rookie has been sensational all series, offering nine points on efficient scoring tonight. Harper would also add a late step-back 3-pointer to effectively seal the game.

The NBA, for a record eighth straight season, will have a new champion.



San Antonio wins Game 7 in Oklahoma City ... making it Spurs vs. Knicks in the NBA Finals.



Like it's 1999 ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 31, 2026

With the win, the NBA will now have a new champion for the eighth consecutive season, with OKC unable to repeat.