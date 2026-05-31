Social Media Reacts to the OKC Thunder's Game 7 Loss to Spurs
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The Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 7 on Saturday night, with the winner punching its ticket to the NBA Finals to face the Knicks.
San Antonio, having rolled out the youngest starting lineup in Western Conference Finals history earlier in the series, would ultimately show the poise to grab a second win on OKC's turn, winning 111-103.
Here is how social media reacted to Game 7:
Before the game ever started, things were already interesting tactically. The Thunder opted to start Cason Wallace, who was 0-1 in the series in the starting lineup prior to Game 7. Jared McCain started Game 5 and 6, but was moved back to the bench for the final bout.
The early part of the game saw an eerily similar start to the Thunder’s blowout losses. The Spurs were moving quickly, seamlessly and aggressively, while OKC struggled to procure good offense and turned the ball over to go down 10.
The Thunder saw a seven-point deficit after the first frame, having hung around just enough. They were down by as much as 14, but a late Jared McCain 3-pointer could cut into the lead somewhat. OKC’s physicality and intensity has yet to match San Antonio’s, with offense coming much easier for the latter.
The MVP would finally show his from in the second quarter of Game 7, heading into the half with 19 points on 80% shooting. His elite shot-making forced the Thunder back into the game, cutting the former 14-point deficit down to just three at the break.
Regardless of result, the first half was some of the highest-level hoops on the market, with both teams showing why they were 60-plus win squads.
SGA continued his dominance into the third frame, grabbing a quick five points, one of which included a self-created triple. OKC would grab a small lead, though the teams continued to go blow-for-blow on both ends.
The Spurs’ shot-making helped them to grab an 11-point lead mid-way through the third frame, though the Thunder got to the line a handful of times to cut the lead all the way to three. It won’t be popular, but the Spurs’ aggressive defense led to some undisciplined moments.
A former Thunder legend in Steven Adams would make a mid-game appearance just before the final frame of the Western Conference Finals.
One particularly back-breaking Spurs’ play came late into the fourth, when rookie Dylan Harper would circle the basket for the offensive rebound and go up for two crucial points. The rookie has been sensational all series, offering nine points on efficient scoring tonight. Harper would also add a late step-back 3-pointer to effectively seal the game.
With the win, the NBA will now have a new champion for the eighth consecutive season, with OKC unable to repeat.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK