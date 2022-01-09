Thunder Gameday: Return of the Joker to OKC

The Nuggets will be back in OKC today, as they look to avenge a bad loss against the Thunder just weeks ago.

Late last month, the Denver Nuggets came to Oklahoma City and were defeated easily by the Thunder. While Denver is a much more talented team, it simply didn’t play up to expectations as the OKC won by a final score of 108-94.

This time around, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will look to come out with more energy and notch a win. For the Thunder, it’s an opportunity to develop the young roster.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The last time these two teams played, Denver’s starters simply came out slow. As such, Nuggets coach Mike Malone didn’t play his best players in the fourth quarter, saying he didn’t like their energy and effort.

Due to this, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver come out with a different level of energy this time around. Throwing the first punch is huge in the NBA, as it sets the tone for the entire game.

It’ll take a big night from the Thunder’s high-scoring backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort in this matchup. The Nuggets have an offensive facilitator in Jokic that can score at will, while also setting him teammates for good looks.

When it comes down to it, Denver should still be the favorite in this matchup.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) vs. Denver Nuggets (19-18)

WHEN:

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“He’s really tough. He’s really good offensively and defensively,” said Dort of rookie Aaron Wiggins on Friday night.

In a role that’s expanded of late, Wiggins has risen to the occasion and given the Thunder a huge spark as a starter.

