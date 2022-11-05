Thunder Gameday: Road Trip Begins in Milwaukee

After a slow start to the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been hot of late. They recently went on a four-game win streak that was snapped by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

They will now kick off a road trip that starts in Milwaukee against the Bucks. Despite Oklahoma City having much less talent on paper, this could still end up being a competitive game.

Will the Thunder kick off another winning streak, or will they drop their second-straight game?

Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as x-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is _____ points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

At this point in the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be one of the best players in the league. Any time he’s on the floor, Oklahoma City has a chance to win.

With that in mind, the Bucks collectively have been the best team in the NBA thus far. With a combination of size and skill, they look to be a legitimate contender once again.

Outside of the obvious key for the Thunder in shutting down Milwaukee’s stars, they’ll need to put an emphasis on rebounding. The Bucks are near the top of the league in crashing the boards and have a ton of size. This could prove to be an issue for the undersized OKC roster.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-0)

WHEN:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will remain on the road as they head to Detroit for a matchup against the Pistons on Monday.

