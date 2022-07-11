Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Magic in Las Vegas

Oklahoma City’s second game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be against the Orlando Magic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their NBA Summer League stint on Monday night in a contest against the Orlando Magic. In Oklahoma City’s Las Vegas opener, the team fell in a close game against Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets.

This time around, they’ll look to pull out a victory. With that in mind, the roster might look slightly different.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder are playing without Aleksej Pokusevski in Las Vegas after he played well in Salt Lake City last week. Additionally, it’s still unclear if Josh Giddey will play tonight. Giddey suited up in the opener against Houston but could sit out the remainder of summer league.

Neither coach Kameron Woods nor Giddey himself would give insight into his status moving forward.

On the flip side, top overall pick Paolo Banchero likely wont suit up for Orlando. Not only has he already proven himself through the Magic’s first two games, but he also rolled his ankle on Saturday.

Regardless, both teams still have a ton of young talent. This should be a highly anticipated matchup for fans in Las Vegas.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs Orlando Magic (2-0)

WHEN:

Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

ESPN, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this game against the Magic, Oklahoma City won’t play again until Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

