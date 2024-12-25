Thunder Mailbag: No Christmas Day Game, But Plenty to Play For This Holiday Season
At 23-5 on the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain one of the league's best teams. Despite earning the top spot in the Western Conference last season and being projected to be a title contender in the 2024-25 season, Oklahoma City wasn't selected for a Christmas Day game.
Even then, the Thunder has quite a bit to play for this week as we enter the holiday. The next three games on the schedule are favorable, but then OKC reaches perhaps its most difficult stretch of opponents of the season. As such, getting a trio of wins and extending this current winning streak is important this week.
Let’s answer the three best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
Do You Think OKC Trades For a Big Name Like Cam Johnson or a Does a Smaller Deal?
I have no doubt that Sam Presti is exploring trade opportunities of all types — big and small. It’s more likely he trades for a smaller piece that adds experience and depth on the margins than a starting-caliber player. The Thunder as an organization generally makes moves when the leverage is on their side, so getting into a bidding way and overpaying for the big splashy players on the trade block seems less likely. But given OKC has a surplus of trade assets — notably in the form of draft capital — anything is possible. The bigger challenge will be making a deal work financially to make salaries match.
What Are Your Overall Thoughts on the Alex Caruso Extension?
This will keep Caruso in Oklahoma City for the long haul, meaning he’ll be in his mid-thirties by the time he’s off the books. While the $20 million per year average may seem high to some, it’s a very small number relative to the salary cap. Given how elite he is on the defensive end and the championship pedigree he brings, this was a no-brainer deal. It further validates the trade made to acquire him this summer given he was set to be an unrestricted free agent following this season. Worst case he ends up being a larger salary used in a trade down the road.
What Should the Thunder’s New Year’s Resolutions Be?
This is a fun one — I’ll give three. First, Oklahoma City should do whatever it needs to do in order to get back near the top of the league in 3-point efficiency like it was last season, even if that means reducing the volume again. Second, the Thunder should continue to prioritize experimentation, even if that risks a win or two in the regular season. Uncovering successful lineups and datapoints is very important for the playoffs. Finally, OKC should ensure a slow and safe return-to-play plan for Chet Holmgren — he really shouldn’t be needed until the postseason. If the Thunder can bring him back slowly with enough time to get back in game shape towards the end of the year and ensure he’s healthy for the playoffs, that’s a huge win.
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.